Darshana Devi June 06 2019, 11.56 pm June 06 2019, 11.56 pm

When it’s a Thursday, fans of B-Town stars get pretty excited for the throwback pictures of their favourite celebrities. It was just a while ago that we came across an adorable childhood picture of Arjun Kapoor. Now, it’s Kya Kehna actor Preity Zinta, whose throwback post has sent netizens into a frenzy. Why? Because her picture is not just an old photograph of hers but has her beside two of her industry colleagues, one of who is your favourite superstar.

The rare picture sees the actor sitting on a chair with Celina Jaitley beside her. Behind the two ladies is action hero Akshay Kumar, who is seen standing with a tired smile on his face. She accompanied her post with a witty caption that says the picture belongs to the time when cell phones were just phones and cameras were LIT. The lovely photograph was seemingly taken during their Heat 2006 concert tour, which reportedly also had the attendance of Saif Ali Khan and Sushmita Sen, among others. The post has garnered over 1 lakh likes in just 10 hours!

Here’s Preity’s post featuring Akshay and Celina:

Preity and Akshay shared the space in films like Sangharsh and Jaan-E-Mann. Preity shot to fame with Kya Kehna, a film that dealt with the topic of teenage pregnancy and pre-marital/single parenthood. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit along with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.