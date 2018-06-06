Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to team up for Rowdy Rathore 2

Producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Akshay Kumar teamed up together for the first time in 2012 for Rowdy Rathore and gave us one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The two will once again team up for the film’s sequel Rowdy Rathore 2. The SLB produced film will soon go on floors.

According to the reports, Rowdy Rathore 2 won’t be a remake of a Telgu film but will be based on an original script directed by Prabhudeva.

Earlier this year in January, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Akshay Kumar held a joint press-conference to announce the release date of Padmaavat. During the interaction, Akshay announced that he has decided to postpone the release of his film PadMan on January 25 and make way for a solo release for SLB’s Padmaavat which was facing protest in certain parts of the country.

Sanjay was overwhelmed with Akshay’s decision and had said he didn’t know how to thank Akshay for his gesture. And Akshay was quick to respond and jokingly said by making Rowdy Rathore 2. Well looks like the favour is being returned.

Talking about Rowdy Rathore, the film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role and the actor was seen playing characters of Shiva and Inspector Vikram Rathore in the film. The film was directed by Prabhudeva and had Sonakshi Sinha as the film’s lead actress.Well we are quite excited with the film’s announcement and we are eagerly awaiting for it.​