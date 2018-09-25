Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are full of love for their birthday girl Nitara!

Akshay Kumar perfectly knows the art of balancing his professional and personal life. The star who has made blockbusters a habit has a choc-a-bloc work schedule but has still effectively managed to take out time for his family. Today, as his daughter Nitara clocked six, action man Akshay shared an adorable picture of the two of them together with an equally adorable message to go with it.

Not just Akshay, even mommy Twinkle Khanna is full of love for her daughter as she shared a black-and-white photo of Akshay holding Nitara in his arms.

View this post on Instagram My little baby is growing up so fast. #Happy6th #birthdaygirl A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Sep 25, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

That’s indeed really sweet! Reminding us of our innocent days from childhood. Speaking of Akshay and Twinkle, as parents, they are a super-protective duo when it comes to their children, Aarav and Nitara. There was a time when they didn’t allow any pictures of their kids to be leaked on social media, but now as the kids are growing up, they seem to be all cool about it.

In a past interview, Akshay had spoken about his kids by saying, “Whatever they get, they have to earn it. I want them to be responsible human beings who are also full of gratitude for what they have. Kuch khairat mei nahi milta, whatever they get is achieved by them... they need to understand that luxuries are a result of achievements and hard work.” Well said, Akki!