image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are full of love for their birthday girl Nitara!

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are full of love for their birthday girl Nitara!

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 25 2018, 10.10 pm
back
aarav kumarAkshay KumarBirthdayBollywoodEntertainmentNitara KumarTwinkle Khanna
nextStop Press: Is Priyanka Chopra getting married?
ALSO READ

Kedar Jadhav dances to drive away your Monday blues!

Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma embraces a sobbing fan when in Kolkata

Shankar pins down final date for 2.0’s VFX process