Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are making memories and giving us couple goals

First published: June 27, 2018 10:07 AM IST | Updated: June 27, 2018 10:07 AM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Twinkle Khanna is surely one of the most active celebs on social media. Along with her pictures we get to read some of the best captions too. Well, currently Twinkle along with hubby Akshay Kumar and kids Aarav and Nitara is holidaying in Saint Barthélemy (St. Barths). The actress-turned-writer has been posting pictures from there on Instagram and, believe us these pictures are setting some serious couple goals for all.

Twinkle and Akshay tied the knot 17 years ago, but the romance between them is still fresh. Mrs Funny Bones has posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and looking at those pictures you too will feel like spending some quality time with your partner. Check out the pictures here:

Up and down and up again-change, my old friend, is just another funfair ride

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

A perfect day at the beach-making sandcastles, making memories #stbarths

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Aww…they are making such memories and we are so envious! How we wish to pack our bags instantly and head to some exotic location with our partner.

Talking about Akshay’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Gold which is slated to release on August 15, 2018. He also has Kesari, Housefull 4 and 2.0 in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Twinkle, who has written books like Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, had recently hinted that she has started writing her third book, and we simply can’t wait for it.

