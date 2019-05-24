Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former emerges victorious

Divya Ramnani May 24 2019, 9.26 pm May 24 2019, 9.26 pm

Bollywood’s much-loved couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are popular for their hilariously adorable camaraderie. So much that the two leave no chance to make fun of each other at given opportunities, especially Twinkle. From complaining about not getting her anniversary gift to making fun of Akki’s ‘weak’ vocab, a sassy Twinkle has done it all. However, this time, the tables seem to have turned since the actor-turned-author rather praised her better half, which is, mind you, very rare.

Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle shared a series of pictures that had the couple, along with their baby girl Nitara, indulging in some artwork for her school project. While the first picture showed both Akshay and Twinkle painting portraits, the other disclosed the final result. It was beautiful indeed. The very proud Akshay and Twinkle showed their paintings, which were of Twinkle with Nitara and Aarav. In her caption, Twinkle credited Akshay for his good work, she wrote, "Waiting to do this again :) I think Mr. K did a better job with his art project though! #ProjectFun #mothersdaymayhem #mixedmediacollage" Acing the parenting duties, and how!

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently prepping up for his upcoming cop drama, Sooryavanshi. The shooting of which has entered into its second schedule in Thailand. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse from the same in his signature style. The picture had Shetty posing with two cars, one out which was on the top of another. Huh! Just Rohit Shetty things!

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2020.