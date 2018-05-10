Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle served legal notice over Rustom costume debacle

Some time back, Rustom star Akshay Kumar announced he was putting up the naval officer costume he wore for the film, up for auction. His wife, Twinkle Khanna had shared the tweet. The actor had announced that the proceeds from the auction would be used for an animal charity. Unfortunately, his gesture was interpreted by many in a way he probably didn’t want.

Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat slammed Twinkle in a post and even went on to add that the dress Akshay wore for the film was only “piece of costume and not uniform".

According to reports, members of the armed forces have served a notice to Twinkle and Akshay to cancel the auction “failing which necessary action shall be taken against you under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code".

As a society do we really think it’s all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie,a piece of film memorabilia ? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action! #JaiHind https://t.co/OF7e5lTHel — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 29, 2018

There is no law that bars auctions but the notice pointed out that following the attacks in Pathankot in 2016, the Army issued guidelines asking civilians to not wear or sell uniforms or combat clothes. The notice also added that the couple has "shown no respect for national interest" when they put up the costume for auction.

When Akshay was asked to comment on the ongoing controversy at an event sometime back, he said that he supports his wife on the issue and that they were doing it for a good cause. “I and my wife are doing some work with good intention for a good cause. That was a costume that I used in the film. It is going for (auction for) a good cause. I do not think we have done anything wrong," he said.

In his post, Ahlawat remarked that the uniform was not any cloth that could be handed over by producers to film stars for ‘enacting roles and make some quick bucks’.