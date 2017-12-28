Akshay Kumar asks men to keep their wives happy in Aaj Se Teri song making from PadMan

‘PadMan’s first song “Aaj Se Teri“, has been loved by the audiences since its launch. The simplicity in its lyrics and the melody is winning hearts. All hardcore romantics out there are hooked to the track and are loving the track written by Kausir Munir and the melody composed by Amit Trivedi. And now, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte starrer have released the making of the song. The song is shot in Maheshwar, a 300-year-old city.

In the making, Akshay Kumar says since ‘PadMan’ is not a story of an ordinary man, even the romance in the song is more about his personality and his inside innovator. He tells how ‘PadMan’ tries to provide his wife the comfort and happiness and also suggests other men to keep their wives happy.

In the video, we can also see Akshay as a prankster which he is, making everyone on the sets burst into bouts of laughter. But the main attraction is the innovative ways ‘PadMan’ uses to help his wife from using a toy as a machine to help her in cutting onions to setting a wooden chair in a cycle to make it comfortable for Radhika Apte to sit behind him. Besides Akshay, Radhika also impresses with the way the song has been shot.

“Aaj Se Teri” has already got a place in our playlist. The film is based on AR Muruganantham’s life, a man who struggled in order to introduce the concept of sanitary pads to women in the villages at cheaper cost. PadMan, directed by R Balki, will release on January 26.