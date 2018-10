Housefull director Sajid Khan has been accused for sexually harassing not one but two women. The director has been busy with the shoot of Housefull 4 which also stars another sexual harassment accused Nana Patekar. All the Akshay Kumar fans were waiting to know what would be the actor’s step to support the #MeToo movement and here’s the answer. The actor has tweeted his statement after his wife Twinkle Khanna raised questions.

Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on. — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 12, 2018