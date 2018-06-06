Akshay Kumar clicked in a common man's look on the sets of Gold. VIEW PICS

With interesting, lesser-known stories and a great appeal to the mass, Akshay Kumar in on a roll. The actor's last few films namely PadMan, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2 were all great successes, both critically and commercially. Next in line for him is Gold. We recently spotted him filming for the same. Akshay was wearing a dhoti and a Kurta, along with sandals. A common man's look, as we call it!

Gold revolves around India winning its first gold medal in Free Hockey, in Olympics 1948. That was also India's first Olympic as an independent nation.

Akshay plays a Bengali coach who takes a journey uphill and finally leads his team to victory. It was earlier speculated to be a biopic of Hockey legend Balbir Singh, but the makers later clarified that it's not. “Mine would be a fictional take on what actually happened. The game of hockey would feature prominently in the plot. But there will also be a strong human drama playing at the forefront. And it wouldn’t be just the Olympics victory in 1948 we will be looking at. Gold will look at 12 crucial years in India’s history," director Reema Kagti told Indian Express.

The film also stars Amit Sadh and debutante Mouni Roy.