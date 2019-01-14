Akshay Kumar continues his yearly kite flying ritual with daughter, Nitara

Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is very close to his darling daughter Nitara. The doting father makes it a point to celebrate all the festivals with her. And so, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Akshay took to his social media and shared an adorable video of him with Nitara. In the video, Akshay can be seen flying a kite as his ‘little helper’ Nitara held the spool. Later, Nitara leaves the spool and goes towards her papa and says, “I will help you.”
The actor insisted Nitara to hold the spool but she was adamant on helping him as she held the thread. Such a cute camaraderie! Well, mommy Twinkle seems to be missing the fun but she was glad since like all of us, she got to witness it virtually. Well, this is not the first time Akshay has treated us with a video featuring his adorable daughter, Nitara. Earlier, the Rustom actor shared a power-packed clip of Nitara practicing a battle rope exercise and giving a tough competition to her daddy.
Meet daddy’s little helper 😁 Continuing our yearly father-daughter ritual of flying kites soaring high in the sky! #HappyMakarSankranti everyone
Akshay also shared a heart-touching note for Nitara, on her sixth birthday. Such a blessed daughter-dad duo, aren’t they?
Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example. Great parenting. Active kids. #FitIndia
My Baby Girl, you have given me Love I didn’t know existed ❤ Please don’t grow up just yet, I’m not ready for you to swim without Me. Happy 6th Birthday Princess 👸🏻
On the work front, Akshay Kumar is tied up with several upcoming projects like Kesari, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good News. The actor was last seen in Rajnikanth starrer 2.O, directed by Shankar.