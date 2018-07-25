Akshay Kumar decodes the winning formula in the latest Gold song Ghar Layenge Gold

A new song titled Ghar Layenge Gold has been dropped and it depicts Akshay Kumar’s efforts in forming the best hockey team for India to win the Olympics. Akshay essays the role of Tapan Das, a Bengali hockey player who wants to represent the country at the World Cup and to fulfil that dream, he scouts for the best hockey players from across the country.

The video gives a glimpse into the lives of each hockey player and Akshay’s painstaking efforts to train them for the big match. We also see some cute moments between him and his wife played by Mouni Roy.

Sung by Daler Mehndi and composed by Sachin-Jigar, the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar. Daler Mehndi’s high-pitched voice goes quite well with the patriotic feel of the song which is sure to evoke your inner patriot.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal. As India bagged its first-ever gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on August 12, 1948, the makers are all set to release the movie on August 15 this year.

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Gold will release on Independence Day.