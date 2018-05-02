home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Akshay Kumar defends Twinkle Khanna over naval uniform auction

First published: May 02, 2018 07:47 PM IST | Updated: May 02, 2018 07:52 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Akshay Kumar had recently announced on social media that he wishes to put a naval uniform that he wore for his film Rustom, on auction. The proceeds from the auction will go towards the rescue and welfare of animals. The announcement faced a backlash from many on social media and on Tuesday, Akshay said that the auction was meant to support a good cause and he had not done ‘anything wrong.’

"I support my wife on that matter. I and my wife are doing some work with good intention for a good cause. That was a costume that I used in the film. It is going for (for auction) a good cause. I do not think we have done anything wrong," said Akshay, who was at the New India Conclave as the brand ambassador. "If anyone finds it wrong then it is okay. I cannot do anything on that," he added

The problems began when social media users went online to say that the auction of a naval officer’s uniform is wrong. Akshay’s wife, Twinkle, lashed out at the post and asked if it was right to threaten someone with physical injury for attempting to fundraise for a charity. The attacker had said in his post, "You touch our honour and we will give you a bloody nose."

Akshay is currently working on Kesari and has a number of films coming up this year including 2.0, Gold and Mogul.

