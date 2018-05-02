Akshay Kumar defends Twinkle Khanna over naval uniform auction

Akshay Kumar had recently announced on social media that he wishes to put a naval uniform that he wore for his film Rustom, on auction. The proceeds from the auction will go towards the rescue and welfare of animals. The announcement faced a backlash from many on social media and on Tuesday, Akshay said that the auction was meant to support a good cause and he had not done ‘anything wrong.’

Hi all 🙋🏻‍♂️ I'm thrilled to announce that you can bid to win the actual naval officer uniform I wore in Rustom! Auction's proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare. Place your bid at https://t.co/6Qr0LRnTFm! pic.twitter.com/FF23tlogs1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 26, 2018

"I support my wife on that matter. I and my wife are doing some work with good intention for a good cause. That was a costume that I used in the film. It is going for (for auction) a good cause. I do not think we have done anything wrong," said Akshay, who was at the New India Conclave as the brand ambassador. "If anyone finds it wrong then it is okay. I cannot do anything on that," he added

As a society do we really think it’s all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie,a piece of film memorabilia ? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action! #JaiHind https://t.co/OF7e5lTHel — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 29, 2018

The problems began when social media users went online to say that the auction of a naval officer’s uniform is wrong. Akshay’s wife, Twinkle, lashed out at the post and asked if it was right to threaten someone with physical injury for attempting to fundraise for a charity. The attacker had said in his post, "You touch our honour and we will give you a bloody nose."

And this response to @mrsfunnybones ill advised idea to auction the Rustom costume comes from one of the finest men in uniform I know- Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat. pic.twitter.com/lwDXuG0CLm — Sandeep (@SandeepUnnithan) April 28, 2018

Akshay is currently working on Kesari and has a number of films coming up this year including 2.0, Gold and Mogul.