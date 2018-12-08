Akshay Kumar doesn't want his kids to turn into 'products' in the paparazzi age

When it comes to star kids being photographed, celebrity parents are quite divided in their opinions. There's an Aditya Chopra who absolutely doesn't like daughter Adira being clicked AT ALL. Then comes Taimur Ali Khan, the internet's heartthrob. His parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan say they want a really normal childhood for their son. They know how difficult it actually is to dodge the paparazzi. Then there's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan almost everywhere. None of them ideally want their kids to be mobbed. But does anyone bring their kids in front of the camera on 'purpose'? Akshay Kumar's latest remark rather sounds like a dig.

"I will never bring my kids in front of the camera on purpose. I don’t want to turn them into products of sorts. But if go out and photographers happen to spot us, they can click pictures. They click star kids’ pictures because they sell and newspapers/magazines print them. I am sure they aren’t doing it just for fun but because they get money for it," Akshay recently told HT, during a conversation.

Well! This sounds like a quite direct dig at star parents who pose with kids, or should specifically say Kareena and Saif? While we admit that a child being mobbed by photographers can be a taxing experience for both the child and parents, it is probably a bit too harsh to comment that they are being turned into 'products'!