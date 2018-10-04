Akshay Kumar drives away his mid-week blues with his 'new friend'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is a true social media star! From putting up motivating fitness videos to posting pictures with endearing captions for his kids, the actor knows how to keep his followers hooked. Coming up with a unique post this time, the actor shared a small video of him spending some quality time with his new friend. Check it out!

We are talking about Akshay’s special friend, which happens to be a tortoise! The actor put up a video on Thursday which sees him chilling with a tortoise and will surely drive away your mid-week blues! What makes it even more interesting is his caption.

Good to see that the actor, who is otherwise busy with the shooting of Housefull 4, has found a special friend off-sets to chill with, during his breaks.

The actor was last seen in Gold, opposite Mouni Roy, which made an impressive mark at the box office. And while you continue to wait for Housefull 4, the actor will also unite with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh for Good News. The film is produced by Karan Johar and is expected to go on floors by the end of this year (2018).