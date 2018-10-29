Akshay Kumar drops 2.0 trailer release date

Fans are at their excited best for 2.0, and we can't blame them. After all, the union of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is something to look forward to! Imagine the master of stunts being accompanied by the swag of South's most touted superstar. The film is yet to arrive but the trailer is just around the corner. It hits the web on 3rd November, revealed Akshay Kumar.

The teaser of 2.0 was unveiled around a month ago and became a hit immediately. So far, it has garnered over 40 million views. Can you anticipate the craze the trailer will stir once it is live?

Not just the two stellar actors, 2.0 offers you more. Get ready to witness some extraordinary VFX work and cinematic excellence. In fact, its release date was pushed a number of times, owing to the time the technical work consumed.

"The number of VFX shots in 2.0 will be unlike any Indian film. While handling such a massive quantity, some hiccups are bound to occur. However, we are very determined that we should not compromise on the quality because of time constraint. That's the main reason for postponing the film from January to April 2018," a source from Lyca Production earlier told Firstpost.

The film also stars Amy Jackson in a pivotal role and is set to roll on theatres on 29th November.