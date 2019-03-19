Akshay Kumar ensures BSF Jawans have a mad Holi celebration

We already told you that Akshay Kumar and his co-star Parineeti Chopra are in Delhi to promote their upcoming release Kesari. A pool of fans greeted the actors in the capital city. Amid plenty of security personnel and barricades, Akshay didn't forget to wave at his fans as he sat on top of his car with a big smile. We even saw the policemen grinning and clicking photos...LOL! But a more amazing Holi celebration was awaiting the actor in the city.

A video shows Akshay celebrating the festival with a group of BSF jawans. And what's Holi without music and grooving? Hence, in their tiny Holi zone, they played Sanu Kehndi, a track from Kesari, and the men danced to it. Akshay was seen doing his moves with a great zeal which soon infected the jawans as well. In the next video, he flaunts his enviable fitness as he performs a quick headstand and even walks in that position!

In another video shared by himself, Akshay also gets into a combat mode with a BSF lady...and he is all praises for her!

Akshay, who is all excited to appear in the patriotic drama, also emphasises that Battle of Saragarhi should be a part of school textbooks.

“It is sad that though the British celebrate Saragarhi Day, remembering the martyrs of the war, but we Indians do not know much about it. It is sad how an incident like this has got lost in the pages of history. It is hard to imagine how 21 Sikh soldiers stood strong inside a fort, knowing that 10,000 Afghan soldiers were waiting outside to kill them. Knowing that death is inevitable and continuing the fight requires a lot of bravery. That war was a pure example of that,” he said, at a recent interview.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari releases on 21st March.