Akshay Kumar extends support to an acid attack survivor

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known to be a man with a golden heart, took some time off from his film’s promotions to help an acid attack survivor. The 51-year-old transferred Rs 5 lakh to acid attack crusader Laxmi Agarwal’s account after learning that she was struggling to make ends meet with a very low income as an activist. He further called it a ‘small gesture’ and said that the entire idea was to help Laxmi in a way that she can hunt for a job with dignity, and without having to worry about financial constraints.

“My contribution is a very small gesture. I am embarrassed to even mention it. The idea is that Laxmi should be able to search for a job with dignity, without having to worry about paying house rent or stressing about not being able to provide a nutritious meal to her baby,” told the actor to Hindustan Times.

“I wish people realise that when a person is in need of livelihood, medals, awards and certificates don’t pay the bills. It’s important to support through practical means,” he added.

30-year-old Laxmi, who is also a mother to a three-year-old daughter, faced this horrifying incident in 2005 when a stalker threw acid on her. She is now flooded with plenty of job offers and states that Akshay’s kind gesture is by far the biggest help she received.