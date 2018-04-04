home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Akshay Kumar funds installation of bio-toilets near Juhu beach

First published: April 03, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Updated: April 03, 2018 09:19 PM IST

Last year in August, actor turned author Twinkle Khanna was slammed for tweeting about people defecating openly while she was out on her morning walk. Her tweet had become viral and soon the trolling began. She was accused of being insensitive to the plight of the less fortunate who do not have access to bathrooms or even the public toilets. The slum dwellers near Juhu beach in Mumbai, use the beach as a toilet. Twinkle defended herself saying that a toilet was located a short distance away. Now Akshay Kumar, has come to Twinkle’s rescue.

 

Sponsored by the Padman star, a row of bio-toilets were recently inaugurated for public use on the Juhu beach. According to The Times of India, the BMC said that the toilets funded by the star will undoubtedly help solve the problem, but a couple of more toilets have to be installed to make Juhu and Versova beaches fully free of open defecation.

 

The report added that Akshay had teamed up with Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and had spent about Rs 10 lakh to install the bio-toilets. “The toilets have bio-digester so there will be no stink. The toilets will bring a lot of relief to not just the local slum dwellers, but also to visitors,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K-West ward, Prashant Gaikwad.

 

Last year the BMC had launched a campaign to do away with defecation but it was not fully successful. Data from the municipal corporation mention that there are 117 major open defecation spots in Mumbai, which needs to be dealt with.

 

