Soheib Ahsan July 14 2019, 4.58 pm July 14 2019, 4.58 pm

Akshay Kumar has had a peak of interest in space travel and ISRO's work considering he has a space travel film coming up, titled Mission Mangal. On Sunday, the actor took to Twitter to give ISRO his best wishes for their next mission titled Mission Chandrayaan - 2. He also pointed out that the mission will be led by two Indian women scientists, being the first women-led space mission of India. The mission mangal actor also gave the two scientists the title of rocket women.

Check out Akshay Kumar's tweet below:

India’s second space mission to the moon, #Chandrayaan2 is led by two women scientists of @isro , a first in India’s history! Sending my best to the rocket women and #ISRO team, more power to you! pic.twitter.com/AX6e8335YK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2019

ISRO's first Chandrayaan mission was India's first mission to the moon. A spacecraft to orbit the moon was successfully launched in October 2008 and communication with it was lost in August 2009. Chadrayaan 2 will be launched on July 15 from Andhra Pradesh and is expected to reach the moon around September. We wonder whether Akshay's interest in the mission revolves around film based opportunities as well or not.

His upcoming film Mission Mangal is based on ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mission Mangalyaan. The film's primary cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Sharman Joshi. It is directed by Jagan Shakti and will be releasing on August 15. The film's teaser trailer was released on July 8 with the tagline The Sky is not the Limit.

Watch Mission Mangal's teaser trailer here: