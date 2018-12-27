Akshay Kumar had an Abhimaan moment, courtesy wife Twinkle Khanna

When it comes to setting couple goals, we have a number of Bollywood jodis like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn- Kajol and others to look up to. But when we talk about Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, the two, apart from giving us major couple goals, let us know that healthy banter is one of the building blocks of a happy life. We recently came across a similar banter between Akki and Twinkle on Twitter and we are in awe of the couple.

We all know post her not-so-successful stint in Bollywood, Twinkle switched to writing and is doing quite well as an author. Recently, she took to Twitter to announce that her book, Pyjamas are Forgiving, is the top selling title by a female author in 2018. She then stated that she is busy and people shouldn't bug her with requests of household responsibilities, “Now if anyone bothers me when I am at my desk - to find missing socks, a missing phone or even a missing child I have a valid reason to say - Talk to the hand:)”

Reacting to his wife’s post, Akshay was quick to reply that, “And this seems to be the beginning of Abhimaan Part 2. On a more serious note...I’m so so proud of you,”

For the uninitiated, Abhimaan was a hit classical film which was released in 1973. It was directed by ace filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri in the lead. While Amitabh’s character Subir is a popular singer, he encourages his wife Uma (Jaya) to take up a career in singing. However, their marital bliss shatters when Uma's popularity surpasses his own and going by Akki’s comment we are sure Abhimaan 2 was in the making featuring Twinkle and Akshay in the lead.

Akshay Kumar is one of the few actors in B-town who, despite being busy round the clock because of his work schedule, manages to take time out for his family. The actor recently celebrated Christmas with wife Twinkle Khanna, sister-in-law Rinke Khanna and his kids Aarav and Nitara.