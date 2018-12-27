image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Akshay Kumar had an Abhimaan moment, courtesy wife Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar had an Abhimaan moment, courtesy wife Twinkle Khanna

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 27 2018, 3.56 pm
back
AbhimaanAjay DevgnAkshay KumarAmitabh BachchanBipasha BasuBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentJaya BhaduriKajolKaran Singh GroverKareena Kapoor Khanranveer singhSaif Ali KhanTwinkle Khanna
nextEk Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer: The Internet has decoded it and Sonam Kapoor you’re a brave, brave actress
ALSO READ

Rajkummar Rao's Made In China gets postponed, averts a clash with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham

Merry Christmas 2018: From Virat Kohli to Akshay Kumar, celebrities send in wishes

Golmaal 5: The Super five are back with the next instalment to roll next year!