Akshay Kumar hails FitIndia again, gifts his training ball to sports enthusiasts at the beach

Akshay Kumar leaves everyone behind when it comes to giving fitness goals. From introducing us to innovative fitness methods to constantly encouraging fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle, the actor has proved that he is the ultimate fitness icon. The superstar, who is also a staunch sports lover, has often urged people to take up sports in order to create a fit India. On this note, he recently did something really special for the young champs' training at the beach.

The actor gifted his training ball to a bunch of sports lovers to make their gymnastic skills more perfect. A video shared by the Housefull actor on Monday features some boys doing somersaults using the ball Akki gifted to them.

“Now this is what I call #FitIndia,” he wrote along with the post.

Earlier too, the Gold actor shared a clip of him doing a neck exercise during his shooting for Housefull 4 in Jaisalmer.

The actor has been actively endorsing the Fit India movement, a campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here are some more videos.

Besides Housefull 4, Akshay has magnum opus 2.0 in his kitty, which also features superstar Rajinikanth. He also has Good News and Kesari to work on.