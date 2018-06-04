Akshay Kumar has a very important message for his fans

Akshay Kumar has been ruling Bollywood for the past 25 years, giving us a vast array of movies during the period. From donning the uniform to performing the heist, from being a lover to a psychotic and obsessed man, he has played them all. Now, the actor is more interested in doing movies with a social message, at the same time being active for social causes too. And not just this, Akshay is implying his social awareness in endorsements as well. The actor has been very wise and choosy in promoting and endorsing products very wisely and smartly.

The 50-year-old actor was recently present at the launch of anti-cancer product ‘Svarn Sathi’, a nutraceutical, under the Center’s Swasth Bharat initiative. During his interaction with media, Akshay said that the audience must understand which celebrity they should follow while imitating them in their personal life.

Further adding to his statement, Akshay stated, "I think audience also must understand whom to follow and whom not to follow. I feel endorsing harmful product or service is incorrect. I would urge them not to endorse such things because people look up to them and imitate them so, I hope people get this message clear and straight and they will stay away from these products,".

Well, Mr. Khiladi has a point. Celebrities should be cautious while endorsing and followers must be cautious while aping their idols.