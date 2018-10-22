Akshay Kumar: Hats off to Deepika Padukone tolerating Ranveer Singh

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave a surprise to their fans by announcing that the two are all set to tie the knot in November this year. A lot got revealed on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season six as Deepika shared the couch with Alia. And looks like the talks about the marriage are going to continue in the second episode too as Ranveer Singh will appear with Akshay Kumar.

The channel has released a promo of the second episode and we can see Ranveer Singh as usual gaining attention with his antics. Akki asks a question to Ranveer enquiring about the date of his marriage to which the Padmaavat actor replies ‘you get the suit ready’. Akshay is also seen saying that it is difficult to stay with Ranveer and hats off to Deepika for pulling it off well. We are sure this episode is going to be one laugh riot. Akshay’s one-liners and Ranveer’s antics will surely take the TRP of the show soar high.

Koffee With Karan is always known to be making it to the headlines thanks to statements given by celebs on the show. Deepika and Alia together sharing the couch was surely interesting as Ranbir is a common factor between them. While Jr RK earlier dated Deepika, he is currently in a relationship with Alia. We look forward to know the common thread between Ranveer and Akshay.