Akshay Kumar in a legal soup, summoned by SIT in Bargari sacrilege case

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police has summoned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in connection with the Bargari sacrilege case in 2015. While Akshay is asked to appear before the SIT on November 21, Parkash and Sukhbir are summoned on November 16 and 19 respectively, at Amritsar Circuit House.

The summon orders were issued separately for the three by SIT member Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh under Section 160 of CrPc.

Reports suggest that the allegation against Akshay Kumar is that he played a role in mediating between the Badals and Ram Rahim. After Ram Rahim was convicted of rape last year, Akshay had denied ever meeting him. However, his wife Twinkle tweeted a picture of the controversial godman in January 2017, saying that he had moved to their neighbourhood.

The sacrilege incidents led to protests throughout Punjab with people demanding action against those responsible. The massive protests eventually led to police firing, in which two people were killed in Behbal Kalan in Moga district.

SIT has, so far, examined many current and former police officials. It was set up by the Captain Amarinder Singh government in September this year (2018) after a notification to withdraw CBI investigations into sacrilege incidents at Sri Guru Granth Sahib was issued.