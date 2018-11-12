image
Monday, November 12th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Akshay Kumar in a legal soup, summoned by SIT in Bargari sacrilege case

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar in a legal soup, summoned by SIT in Bargari sacrilege case

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 12 2018, 5.27 pm
back
Akshay KumarBollywoodEntertainmentParkash Singh Badalram rahimSukhbir Singh BadalTwinkle Khanna
nextThugs Of Hindostan Weekend Collection: After a fantastic start, this film falls flat
ALSO READ

2.0 team accelerates theatre bookings as the release date nears!

Move over Akshay Kumar, there’s a new fitness inspo in town

After Thugs of Hindostan, Rajinikanth-Akshay starrer 2.0 faces online leak threat