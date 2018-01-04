Akshay Kumar in favour of free sanitary pads

After a brief break in Cape Town, actor Akshay Kumar has resumed his duties of promoting his upcoming film PadMan. After ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’, PadMan looks to touch upon another issue that society prefers to keep mum about. An issue that sparked a debate by none other Mrs Funnybones and writer-producer of the film, Twinkle Khanna, way before the inception of the film.

The film revolves around the taboos of menstruation. Menstruation is not only treated with a stigma and spoken about in hushed tones, but sanitary napkins being an overpriced product for a large chunk of the population have often struck headlines. When asked his opinion about pads being GST-free, Akshay replied, “Why just GST-free? In my opinion, they should be free only. There are countries that give it for free. There’s no GST on it. It an essential thing to make the women strong. GST toh bahot badi baat ho gayi (GST is a big thing altogether). It should be free only. Even if 1% of India’s budget for defence is spent for making sanitary napkins free, the situation might change for better. “Bomb kam kharid lena (Buy less bombs),” he added jokingly.

In an interview with IANS earlier, Twinkle too had expressed hope and said, "If nothing else, I am hoping that PadMan will start a conversation within homes. Something that has been hidden in the darkness, furtively wrapped in newspaper, will finally be in the spotlight so that a young girl can go up to her parents and say that she needs sanitary pads over the ubiquitous fairness creams."

PadMan also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles, will hit the screens on January 25, a day before the original release.