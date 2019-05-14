  3. Bollywood
Akshay Kumar is extremely happy to reunite with his old co-stars Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover

Akshay Kumar shares a picture with veteran actors and his past co-stars, Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover.

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar CanadaAnupam KherBollywoodEntertainmentGulshan GroverHousefull 4rohit shettySooryavanshi
