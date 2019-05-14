Akshay Kumar is extremely happy to reunite with his old co-stars Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover

Divya Ramnani May 14 2019, 9.17 pm May 14 2019, 9.17 pm

Before diving deep into the patriotic genre, there was a time when Akshay Kumar was doing back-to-back comedy and action films. A majority of his films also featured veteran actors like Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover. These stars, undoubtedly, made our 90s very memorable and, now, it looks like we will soon see them teaming up again. The Kesari actor took to his social media and shared a sweet picture of him posing along with Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover.

Through his post, Khiladi Kumar reminisced about the good old days when he had just commenced his Bollywood journey and worked with the two. The picture had Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in a semi-formal avatar, while Gulshan Grover was sporting an old-man-look. "I started my career with these two and it’s amazing to still be working with them...we’ve laughed, punched each other, grown up and grown together, Beautiful people who I call friends,” wrote Kumar in his caption.

Have a look at Akshay Kumar’s post here:

I started my career with these two and it’s amazing to still be working with them...we’ve laughed ,punched each other, grown up and grown together, Beautiful people who I call friends ❤️ @AnupamPKher @GulshanGroverGG #HappyShinyPeople pic.twitter.com/x9eLcyoLwN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2019

Anupam Kher was quick to reciprocate his co-star’s sweet gesture. He responded saying, "Feelings are mutual my dearest @akshaykumar!! Our journey together has been great. I am proud of you and the dizzy heights you have touched. Completely with your hard work and sincerity. Always a joy to meet you. Love and prayers always."

Now, we are wondering which is the film that will bring this trio together. Is it for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi or Raghava Lawrence’s Laaxmi Bomb, since Akshay is currently shooting for these projects? Only time will tell!

