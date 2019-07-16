Soheib Ahsan July 16 2019, 10.11 pm July 16 2019, 10.11 pm

When it comes to health and fitness, Akshay Kumar has always kept it as his top priority. The Khiladi is known for his interest in martial arts and for keeping himself in the prime of his health, quite literally. An Instagram post by Twinkle Khanna reveals Akshay Kumar using his good health to win a 100-pounds prize. In the video, the actor could be seen hanging from a high handlebar. A banner next to the bar states that anyone who can hang on to the bars for two minutes will be rewarded with cash. The sign also warns people that the challenge will be undertaken at their own risk. Nevertheless, this seems of no concern to Akshay Kumar, who can be seen sporting a wide smile while hanging. It even seems like he can hang much longer than two minutes. Khiladi of Bollywood for a reason, guys!

Check out Twinkle Khanna's video below:

Such activity is no surprise coming from Akshay Kumar. The Special 26 actor has always been eager to take upon any fitness based challenges. He also performed the bottle cap challenge, recently after watching Jason Statham undertake it.