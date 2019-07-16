When it comes to health and fitness, Akshay Kumar has always kept it as his top priority. The Khiladi is known for his interest in martial arts and for keeping himself in the prime of his health, quite literally. An Instagram post by Twinkle Khanna reveals Akshay Kumar using his good health to win a 100-pounds prize. In the video, the actor could be seen hanging from a high handlebar. A banner next to the bar states that anyone who can hang on to the bars for two minutes will be rewarded with cash. The sign also warns people that the challenge will be undertaken at their own risk. Nevertheless, this seems of no concern to Akshay Kumar, who can be seen sporting a wide smile while hanging. It even seems like he can hang much longer than two minutes. Khiladi of Bollywood for a reason, guys!
Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround
Such activity is no surprise coming from Akshay Kumar. The Special 26 actor has always been eager to take upon any fitness based challenges. He also performed the bottle cap challenge, recently after watching Jason Statham undertake it.
I couldn't resist 😉 #BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol @JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation
On the work front, he is loaded with a handful of films. His next titled Mission Mangal is based on the Mars Mission by ISRO and will be releasing on August 15. Following this, he will also be appearing in comedy films, Housefull 4 and Good News. He has also been roped in for a horror-comedy film titled Laxmmi Bomb. After this, he will be appearing in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which will be the most expensive cop film ever. Fans have been eager to see him in this avatar ever since he appeared as the character in Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.Read More