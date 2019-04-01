Akshay Kumar is making his daughter Nitara a fitness freak just like him!

Juggling between several projects comes naturally for Akshay Kumar. In one year, the 51-year-old actor has several releases and TV projects that no other actor can boast of. Despite a schedule packed, Akshay never compromises with his fitness regime and looks like the same habits are being picked up by his daughter - Nitara. The Khiladi is very proud of his little munchkin and, thus, shared a video of her working out on Instagram.
In the video, we can see 6-year-old Nitara trying her best to hold on and pull herself up but eventually after hanging for some time. She gave up eventually, but people around her cheer her on. Akshay, who believes in living a fit life follows a healthy diet and a fitness routine to keep himself fit even at the age of 51 years. He is definitely setting an example for his kids.
It’s always a good idea to start young, their bodies are agile and flexible...a little push now will go a long way later. #MondayMotivation #FitIndia
This is not the first time when the actor has shared a video of Nitara engrossed in a fitness act. A while ago, Akshay posted a video where we can little Nitara doing the battle rope with ease and a proud Akshay was happy to cheer her on.
Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example. Great parenting. Active kids. #FitIndia
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari opposite Parineeti Chopra and will next be seen in Mission Mangal, Good News and Housefull 4 which are slated to release this year.