Akshay Kumar is out of this world, signs on space film

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is a busy man. The man who already has his plate full has just signed on his next and it’s a project based on India’s mission to Mars. The Gold star’s production company Cape of Good Films has signed a three-film contract with Fox Star Studios and the first film to come off this partnership will be a space movie. Titled Mission Mangal, the film will be made in collaboration with R Balki, who earlier directed Akshay in PadMan and will be helmed by Jagan Shakti.

The shooting for the film will commence in mid-November. Commenting on the same, Akshay shared, “I am delighted to find a new creative partner in Fox Star Studios and am looking forward to creating a collaboration that will deliver a meaningful and entertaining cinematic experience. With our combined energies, we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers.”

The CEO of Fox Star Studios Vijay Singh said, “Akshay is one of the most successful actors who has a fantastic understanding of scripts and changing audience preferences. We are looking forward to an unprecedented collaboration with the National Award-winning actor.”

Meanwhile, the superstar is looking forward to the release of the much-anticipated 2.0 on November 29. 2.0 also stars superstar Rajinikanth and actress Amy Jackson. The makers of the film recently dropped its trailer which has garnered rave reviews from fans.

Akshay Kumar also has Housefull 4, Good News and Kesari in his books.