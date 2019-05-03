Akshay Kumar issues a clarification on all the questioning over his ‘Canadian’ citizenship

Divya Ramnani May 03 2019, 4.50 pm May 03 2019, 4.50 pm

The hustle-bustle around Akshay Kumar and his supposed Canadian citizenship seem to be never-ending. It was amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections that the Bollywood actor was questioned with regards to his citizenship. The Rustom actor was called out on his hypocrisy over the fact that he is appealing the Indian citizens to vote, however, he himself cannot cast his vote. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Honorary Citizenship of Canada,’ was the reason behind that. However, as we dug further into the matter and it seems like that is no less than a lie. Now, Kumar has taken to his social media and issued an official statement in regards to his citizenship.

In his post, Akshay has questioned the ‘unwanted interest and negativity’ around his citizenship. The actor wrote that he has never hidden or denied the fact that he holds a Canadian passport, adding that he has not visited Canada in the last seven years. Talking about his contribution to India, Akshay wrote, “I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India. While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others.”

Check out Akshay Kumar's statement here:

Khiladi Kumar ended his note saying that irrespective of all the criticism and questioning, he will continue to contribute towards the betterment of India.