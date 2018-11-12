image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Akshay Kumar issues clarification on his meeting with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar issues clarification on his meeting with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 12 2018, 10.55 pm
back
Akshay KumarBollywoodEntertainmentGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghHousefull 4KesariMission MangalTwitter
nextKedarnath: This is what Sara Ali Khan has learnt from Kareena Kapoor Khan
ALSO READ

Akshay Kumar in a legal soup, summoned by SIT in Bargari sacrilege case

#MeToo: Sham Kaushal, accused of misconduct, resumes work on Housefull 4

2.0 team accelerates theatre bookings as the release date nears!