Akshay Kumar issues clarification on his meeting with Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Earlier on Monday, there were reports that Akshay Kumar has been summoned by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police in connection with the Bargari sacrilege case in 2015. Along with Akki, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal have also been summoned. Reportedly, the allegation against the PadMan actor is that he was the one who played a role in mediating between the Badals and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Well, Akshay took to Twitter to issue a clarification. He has stated that he has never met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The actor has cleared that though Ram Rahim resided in the area he stays, they never crossed paths. Akki has stated that he has always promoted Punjabi culture through his movies and he is proud of being a Punjabi.

By the way, last year in January, Akshay’s wife and actress Twinkle Khanna had posted a tweet with a picture of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh informing that he is their new neighbour.

Akshay has been asked to appear before the SIT on November 21, 2018, we wonder if even after this clarification the actor still has to go for the investigation. Let’s wait and watch.