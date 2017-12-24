home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Akshay Kumar leaves for Christmas celebration with his family after a wonderful 2017

First published: December 23, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Updated: December 23, 2017 02:43 PM IST

Akshay Kumar is off to celebrate Christmas holidays with his family. And why should he not? He has all the reasons to celebrate, not just Christmas but a great 2017! The National Award winner for Rustom, Akshya Kumar thinks it’s time to spend with his family. His films, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2 had us glued. His offbeat films made more numbers at the BO than other Bollywood masala films. Akshay’s upcoming film in 2018, Padman has already garnered a lot of appreciation. 2018 too looks good on his cards.

