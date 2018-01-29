Akshay Kumar might act in the remake of Tamil horror comedy Kanchana 2

Khiladi Akshay Kumar has been busy with films that have a social message. With Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and now PadMan, Akshay is winning hearts with his choice of roles. Akshay has always expressed his desire to explore various genres - including action, comedy and romantic as well. Reports suggest that Akshay is going to star in the Hindi remake of South Indian movie Kanchana 2.

The movie is a horror comedy and Akshay had even, during the IFFI 2017 closing ceremony, revealed that he is interested in the genre. He had said, "I really like horror comedy. I want to do a film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I want to work in a film like that. I am looking for a good script."

Reports suggest that the actor has finally found a horror comedy subject and has decided to remake the Tamil film Kanchana 2. The 2015 movie was directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also had dual roles in the movie. The movie also featured Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kovai Sarala.

Akshay, who was going to play the great music businessman Gulshan Kumar in Mogul, has reportedly stepped down from the role. Reports also sugges that he has returned his signing amount. Reports further suggest that Aamir Khan has decided to produce Mogul. The lead actor, however, has not been confirmed yet. A source told a leading daily, “Aamir will produce this biopic, which itself is an important development. Whether he will play the lead is not yet decided. No other details are known as of now.”

Akshay is waiting for his movie PadMan scheduled for February 9, 2018. His Raiinikanth-starrer 2.0 is touted to release in April, 2018.​