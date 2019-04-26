Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugary reply to PM was not in support of any party

Rushabh Dhruv April 26 2019, 12.39 pm April 26 2019, 12.39 pm

On 24th April 2019, in a non-political conversation with Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got really candid. The interview which initially started with a question on whether he eats mangoes went on to discuss PM's personal and professional life. However, there was one particular instance from the interview which grabbed the attention of many. During the candid segment, when Akshay asked Modi about who he follows on Twitter. The latter made a witty remark by stating that he follows the Twitter handle of Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna. He also took a dig at Twinkle's critical tweets about him.

Just after the Modi and Akshay interview, Twitter stood divided. Some called it a publicity stunt while some said it was a great interview. But Twinkle Khanna, who generally criticises BJP, had a positive reaction to the interview and seemed to be indirectly supporting her husband's fondness for the party. Twinkle said that she would rather take PM's jibe in a 'positive' way. In no time the news of Twinkle being sweet to Modiji led to stories of her being supportive of the political party made it to the headlines. Now, Twinkle once again took to social media and put the record straight. She said the 'only party' that she wants to involve in is where she can have vodka shots and have a hangover the next day.

Have a look at Twinkle Khanna's new post below:

Yes, we get you Mrs. Funnybones. And we are looking forward to your pictures from 'the party'. *giggles*

Talking about the elections, phase four of Lok Sabha Elections will begin on 29th April and nine states including Maharashtra will cast their vote.