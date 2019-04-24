Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twitter stands divided!

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 1.20 pm April 24 2019, 1.20 pm

On Wednesday morning Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a candid and apolitical interview. The interview which started with a question on whether he eats mangoes went on to discuss his everyday life and his family. The Khiladi of Bollywood got the PM to discuss his personal life and reveal a few anecdotes from his childhood. As the phase four of Lok Sabha elections will commence very soon and everybody is tensed as to who will be the next PM of the country, this interview is an attempt to let the country know more about their leader.

The entire conversation between Akshay and PM Modi which took place at Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, was streamed by ANI. The Prime Minister revealed that the former, 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama is now a close friend of his and how Obama always worries about his sleep cycle and his addiction to work. When asked about how he manages his anger, the Prime Minister replied "If something which I don't like has happened, I would sit alone and write everything on a paper. I would write what I did and why I did that. Then I would tear that paper and throw it away. I wouldn't even read it again. Then I would write it again. This is how the anger inside me would burn out." The interview covered many aspects of PM’s life, including his mother, his days as a tea-seller, his fashion statement, his beliefs, etc.

Twitter, however, had mixed reactions to the interview, with some supporting Baby actor's moves, while there were some who criticised his efforts. Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna, who generally criticises BJP, had a positive reaction to this interview and seemed to be indirectly supporting her husband.

I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :) 🙏 https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019

Netizens however are wondering why Modi needs Akshay Kumar to promote him.

After 3 phases of voting Modi needs actor Akshay Kumar to promote him. He seems to have lost confidence in his ‘achievements’ of 5 years! #ModiwithAkshay — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) April 24, 2019

Wow what an interview Akshay Kumar. Whatever u asked the PM... country never knew all that 😆😆 — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) April 23, 2019

PM Modi saved the last interview for the best journalist in India, Akshay Kumar. — Ram Subramanian (@VORdotcom) April 23, 2019

Akshay Kumar interviewing Narendra Modi should be fun. While one is famous for Hera Pheri, the other has done good comic roles in many movies — Joy (@Joydas) April 23, 2019

Akshay Kumar has done a non-political interview of Modi. Expect MrsUnfunnyBones to write 10 anti-BJP articles in the next one month. — Chowkidar Spaminder Bharti (@attomeybharti) April 23, 2019

When Canadian Citizen of Indian Origin like Akshay Kumar turns into a Sycophant ! Wonder what does it take to sell your soul for some favors ! Real freakin cheap stuff from the self proffessed "Khiladi" ! https://t.co/nHAVahuEGe — Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) April 23, 2019

Not at all Akshay Kumar.. As citizens we wonder where r the jobs...Wats happening to the economy... Why have we become so communal...Why r terror accused fighting elections and wats happening in Kashmir for starters. There r far more worries than thinking abt the jingos laugh. https://t.co/C8o1SeA2m6 — Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) April 23, 2019

Akshay planning to shift to toronto, Canada after retiring from bollywood. Rejected Indian citizenship also. Canadian Sir Vote Nahi De Sakte India Me Lekin Fake Patriotism Dikhane Me Sabke Baap Hai pic.twitter.com/C5HmfEJjBa — جوکر تنویر 💔 (@_iamtnvr_) April 23, 2019

On the other side, some loved Akshay's interview with PM Modi!

Loved the interview of sri @narendramodi taken by @akshaykumar . Pure bliss, non political & humorous. Pm Modi is a inspiration for millions like us. #ModiWithAkshay — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 24, 2019

The thekedaar of rashtravaad, our great PM ohh!! Sorry a chaiwala ohhh!! zameen se juda huwa aadmi has chosen a Canadian citizen SIR 'AKSHAY KUMAR' for his fake publicity waahh how many times we have seen BJP , Our PM contradicting. @narendramodi #AkshayKumar — Rakshit Dixit (@rakshit2400) April 23, 2019

Thoroughly enjoying watching PM @narendramodi's heart-to-heart conversation with @akshaykumar. In the heat of election season, it's like a breath of fresh air! #ModiWithAkshay — Chowkidar Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) April 24, 2019

It looks like everybody has something to say about the #ModiwithAkshay interview, be it good or bad. The phase four of Lok Sabha Elections will begin on 29th April and nine states including Maharashtra will be voting on Monday.