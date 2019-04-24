Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twitter stands divided!

On Wednesday morning Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a candid and apolitical interview. The interview which started with a question on whether he eats mangoes went on to discuss his everyday life and his family. The Khiladi of Bollywood got the PM to discuss his personal life and reveal a few anecdotes from his childhood. As the phase four of Lok Sabha elections will commence very soon and everybody is tensed as to who will be the next PM of the country, this interview is an attempt to let the country know more about their leader.
The entire conversation between Akshay and PM Modi which took place at Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, was streamed by ANI. The Prime Minister revealed that the former, 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama is now a close friend of his and how Obama always worries about his sleep cycle and his addiction to work. When asked about how he manages his anger, the Prime Minister replied "If something which I don't like has happened, I would sit alone and write everything on a paper. I would write what I did and why I did that. Then I would tear that paper and throw it away. I wouldn't even read it again. Then I would write it again. This is how the anger inside me would burn out." The interview covered many aspects of PM’s life, including his mother, his days as a tea-seller, his fashion statement, his beliefs, etc.
Twitter, however, had mixed reactions to the interview, with some supporting Baby actor's moves, while there were some who criticised his efforts. Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna, who generally criticises BJP, had a positive reaction to this interview and seemed to be indirectly supporting her husband.
Netizens however are wondering why Modi needs Akshay Kumar to promote him.
On the other side, some loved Akshay's interview with PM Modi!
It looks like everybody has something to say about the #ModiwithAkshay interview, be it good or bad. The phase four of Lok Sabha Elections will begin on 29th April and nine states including Maharashtra will be voting on Monday.