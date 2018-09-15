Akshay Kumar on Aarav's 16: I wish you get wealthier than me

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar never lets his work take away from him his family time. His son, Aarav Bhatia, turned 16 on Saturday and the doting father took to his Instagram account to frame a very special message for him. The actor posted a selfie of himself with his grey-eyed son and penned a wonderful birthday message, wishing his son to get ‘smarter’ and ‘wealthier’ than him!

The picture sees Aarav smiling with his father and the two are look jolly as they pose for the camera. We must say, the 16-year-old star kid is truly growing into a handsome young lad!

Actor-turned-author, Twinkle Khanna, who is away from home from the first time ever on son’s birthday, also reposted the post with heart-melting words.

Previously, there were reports of Aarav taking an interest in pursuing a career in acting. However, daddy Akshay rebuffed all the rumours and told TOI that Aarav is ‘currently only interested in his studies.’ “Once he wraps up his studies here in Mumbai, he wants to go to a school in London, which he has already selected. I let my kids be the way they want to be," he said.

Akshay will be next seen in his upcoming sci-fi 2.0, which also stars superstar Rajinikanth.