Antara Kashyap July 23 2019, 11.55 pm July 23 2019, 11.55 pm

Akshay Kumar is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. He started his career in 1994 with Yeh Dillagi and has never looked back since the last 25 years. Of late, the actor has carved a niche out of himself by doing a streak of patriotic and human interest films. His last film Kesari was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. He will be next seen in Mission Mangal, the story about Mngalyaan mission, India's expedition to Mars. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about success, fame and why he prefers working in Bollywood over Hollywood.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Akki revealed about getting Hollywood offers, but it looks like he has got his priorities set. He said, “I wouldn’t say I’ve not been offered Hollywood films, but whatever came wasn’t big enough or that great. And I’m very happy doing films in Bollywood. If something very good and effective comes that lets me show my talent in a better way, I would love to do it” It is nice to see Akshay not taking up a Hollywood project just for the sake of it. The actor is getting better than ever with his projects and we hope he will keep entertaining us for a long time.

2019-20 is going to be a really busy year for Kumar, after Mission Mangal, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, along with Katrina Kaif. Kumar will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani, which will be a remake of Kanchana 2 directed by Raghava Lawrence. Further, he has Good News in his kitty, which co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

Check out Mission Mangal's trailer below: