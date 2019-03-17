Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Riteish Deshmukh's banter on Twitter will leave you in splits

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra are currently on a massive promotional spree for their upcoming movie Kesari. Of late, the two have been on the top trends not only for their public appearances but because of their funny banter on Twitter too. It started with Parineeti sharing a report which said that she owes money to Akshay. The actress tweeted the news piece along with a collage of a screenshot of the report and a picture of her handing over a note of Rs 2,000 to Akshay. What followed next will leave you in splits!

Parineeti’s tweet caught Akshay’s Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh’s attention, who retweeted the post saying that’s the reason the Khiladi Kumar has become the highest tax paying actor in the country. He also added that Akshay comes up with the most innovative games and can have his ‘own mini-Olympics’ as well. This, of course, didn’t go unnoticed by Akshay who was quick to hit back with a more hilarious reply. Check out their humorous conversation below!

The superstar, being in his witty self, thanked Riteish and invited him over a game of ludo and attached a tongue-out emoji with his tweet.

Thank you thank you 🙏🏻 That reminds me, what are you doing this afternoon? How about a game of Ludo 😜 https://t.co/XcnQMHyMqh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 17, 2019

Wait, the banter isn’t over yet. Immediately responding to the tweet, Riteish tweeted that he is ready for the game only if Akshay plays it ‘blind-folded’.

Nooooo !!!! Only if you play LUDO blind folded ..... wait!!! Even then the odds are not in my favour. https://t.co/2UMiETydyU — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 17, 2019

Parineeti and Akshay recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their war film. As per a report by DNA, Parineeti revealed in the show that she lost some money to Akshay Kumar while playing poker and ludo in between shots on the sets of the movie. The report quoted Akshay as saying, "She keeps saying that she has lost money to me till date but till date, she hasn't paid a penny to me."