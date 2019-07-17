Rushabh Dhruv July 17 2019, 8.54 pm July 17 2019, 8.54 pm

The state of Assam is facing nature's wrath and is in a condition of crisis. While people across India are trying their best to help the ones in need, it's Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has come forward to help the flood victims. As going by the Sooryavanshi star's latest Twitter post, Akshay will donate Rs 1 crore each to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the Kaziranga National Park to rescue the needy. The National award-winning star has also urged everyone to contribute to the same. A noble step indeed!

Have a look at Akshay Kumar's tweet below:

Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam.All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 17, 2019

Well, this is not the first time the Khiladi actor has shown his generous side. As in the past, he has been kind and has donated for numerous philanthropic causes. One of them was in May when Odisha faced the Fani Cyclone. During the natural calamity, the actor had donated Rs 1 crore. Even stars like Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Ayushmann Khurrana have requested fans to contribute for the flood victims.

Check out their tweets below:

Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from #Assam and other parts of India. It’s heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected. Please donate at https://t.co/d5dow5OuLG and https://t.co/GNytaEqF0r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 17, 2019

If you would like to help with #AssamFloods and #WildLife rescue and rehabilitation efforts follow this thread. To make your contribution click on this link https://t.co/Rzkd3qNpek https://t.co/QE19JbacWB — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 17, 2019

An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority revealed that around 4,175 villages with 46.28 lakh people have been affected due to the floods as of Monday afternoon, while close to 90,000 hectare of agricultural land is inundated.