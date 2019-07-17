The state of Assam is facing nature's wrath and is in a condition of crisis. While people across India are trying their best to help the ones in need, it's Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has come forward to help the flood victims. As going by the Sooryavanshi star's latest Twitter post, Akshay will donate Rs 1 crore each to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the Kaziranga National Park to rescue the needy. The National award-winning star has also urged everyone to contribute to the same. A noble step indeed!
Well, this is not the first time the Khiladi actor has shown his generous side. As in the past, he has been kind and has donated for numerous philanthropic causes. One of them was in May when Odisha faced the Fani Cyclone. During the natural calamity, the actor had donated Rs 1 crore. Even stars like Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Ayushmann Khurrana have requested fans to contribute for the flood victims.
An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority revealed that around 4,175 villages with 46.28 lakh people have been affected due to the floods as of Monday afternoon, while close to 90,000 hectare of agricultural land is inundated.
Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on the same.Read More