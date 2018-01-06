Akshay Kumar recounts his not-so-successful days

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar may have now become one of the most bankable actors in Hindi film industry, but during the initial days of his career in Bollywood Akshay Kumar said he was treated like an outsider. Akshay, who has given some major blockbusters such as ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, ‘Airlift’ and ‘Rustom’ in past one decade also said that an actor's luxury on a film's set depends on the number of hits and flops. "Yes, I was made to feel (outcast). I remember while doing a two-hero film, my three-four films didn't work, but his (the other hero) did. We were having an equal role but he gets a suite room and I get a single room. He gets an amazing car, but I get that 'you come on the bus,' yes it really happens," he said during a recent media interaction.

"If my films work, I would get a bigger room. Sometimes from business class, I was shifted to the first class when my films were running. When my films were doing exceptionally well I would get a private jet as well," he added.

Akshay said in his "27 and a half years" long career he has had low phases "three to four times" but failures did not bother him. The 50-year-old actor said, "Never take lull or success seriously. They will come and go. It (the ups and down) is bound to happen."

In the same interaction. the Kesari actor also said that the sanitary pads should be made free. Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for the release of his first film of the year, ‘Padman’, scheduled to hit the screens on January 25. The film, directed by R Balki, traces back the amazing story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary pads.