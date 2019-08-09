Antara Kashyap August 09 2019, 4.45 pm August 09 2019, 4.45 pm

Remember the 2011 blockbuster Desi Boyz, where Akshay Kumar and John Abraham sizzled as friends who are forced to work as strippers when they lose their jobs? Or the 2005 film Garam Masala? No matter what the films were about, one thing was certain, Akshay and John had a strong friendship that often bordered into bromance. The two actors, who are also good friends in real life, faced rumours of a rift between them. This escalated when Akshay Kumar's Gold and John's Satyameva Jayate clashed at the box office last year. This year too, Mission Mangal and Batla House will be locking horns on Independence Day. The two have, however, squashed all rumours of a strain by sharing a picture of the two goofing around during promotions.

Taking to Instagram, both John and Akshay posted pictures of their rendezvous. In the pictures, we can see Akshay climbing on John's back and the two smiling broadly. They also used the same caption, a lyric from the popular title track from their film Desi Boyz. Akshay called John, a brother from another mother, and John wrote that he would always love Akshay. The actors looked like they have pre-planned and co-ordinated their outfits as they were both clad in black. It is refreshing to see that they are still good friend despite Bollywood being such a competitive industry.

Check the pictures below:

Make some noise for the Desi boys!!...love you always @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/iPvJpJmoUU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 9, 2019

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal is about ISRO's successful mission, Mangalyaan, to Mars. Batla House, on the other hand, is about the infamous Batla House encounter in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Akshay Kumar recently opened up about the clash between his Bachchan Panday and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He spoke to Time of India and said that clashes were inevitable, by giving the reference of Batla House. He said, "We have 52 Fridays in a year and even fewer holiday weekends. We make over 200 Hindi films a year while Hollywood releases 40 more and then there is the South industry and other regional cinema. So, we should be happy if we have two big releases in a week. This year, on the Independence Day weekend we had three, (Mission Mangal, Batla House, and Saaho) till one bowed out."