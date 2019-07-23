Ranjini Maitra July 23 2019, 9.26 am July 23 2019, 9.26 am

In the age of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, it has become a lot more convenient for fans to connect to the stars they like. But imagine living in a time where there were no social media and hashtags? All we could do was to ask them for autographs (and not selfies) and send them letters of enormous fandom. A fan of Akshay Kumar just took us back to the time!

A fan took to Twitter to recall a letter he had sent to Akshay, over two decades back, in 1997. Even back in the 90s, we guess actors were flooded with fan mails. But Akshay made it a point to reply, and sent a photograph of himself along with a list of his upcoming releases. Who wouldn't cherish such a warm gesture from an A-lister?

Dear @akshaykumar sir this photo u had sent me in the year 1997, That time I had sent u the appreciation letter, & in return u sent me this photo with ur forthcoming movies list, Hope u remembered it, love from ur big fan Anand from @Khiladians_Pune@shilpa_lakhani @AKFansGroup pic.twitter.com/5vzouTOfV6 — Akshay Matters (@AnandGalande) July 22, 2019

Akshay was prompt to respond. 'good old days of fan mail,' he wrote.

Of course I do...good old days of fan mail :) Hope you’re doing good. God bless always https://t.co/wt3D6iAdTx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019

It is something else that in the comments section, other fans are now demanding a reply from Akshay as well...LOL!

The actor, a proud Indian as he calls himself, also took to Twitter on Monday, expressing his pleasure over the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2.

#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019