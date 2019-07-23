In the age of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, it has become a lot more convenient for fans to connect to the stars they like. But imagine living in a time where there were no social media and hashtags? All we could do was to ask them for autographs (and not selfies) and send them letters of enormous fandom. A fan of Akshay Kumar just took us back to the time!
A fan took to Twitter to recall a letter he had sent to Akshay, over two decades back, in 1997. Even back in the 90s, we guess actors were flooded with fan mails. But Akshay made it a point to reply, and sent a photograph of himself along with a list of his upcoming releases. Who wouldn't cherish such a warm gesture from an A-lister?
Akshay was prompt to respond. 'good old days of fan mail,' he wrote.
It is something else that in the comments section, other fans are now demanding a reply from Akshay as well...LOL!
The actor, a proud Indian as he calls himself, also took to Twitter on Monday, expressing his pleasure over the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2.
The actor's upcoming release Mission Mangal also revolves around one of ISRO's landmark achievements, the successful launch of Mangalyaan, in 2014. It made ISRO the fourth space agency in the world to reach Mars. At the same time, India became the first Asian nation to reach Mars in the first attempt.