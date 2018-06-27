Akshay Kumar revealed his major crush! Here's his lady-love

Rustom star Akshay Kumar is happily married to his wife Twinkle Khanna for over 15 years now. But the actor’s life has been an open book. He is one good looking man so it comes as no surprise that Akki has had a long but impressive list of girlfriends. Many are aware of his series of alleged love affairs with Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and more shockingly, Rekha. But little does anyone know about his first love. Here’s somebody on whom the Bollywood Khiladi had a major crush, to the extent that he wanted to marry her!

Before you speculate over any Bollywood actress’ name, let us reveal that Akki’s first lady-love was none other than his school teacher. Yes, recalling the incident, the actor admitted the same at the trailer launch event of a Marathi film titled Kaul Manacha.

“I was in the sixth grade and it was a Marathi teacher. I told a friend that I want to marry her. And the teacher caught us talking and asked my friend what I said to him… And can you believe it? That boy actually went ahead and told the teacher that I said that I loved her and wanted to marry her,” he said.

And of course, the consequences that followed later, put him into a more embarrassing situation. You guessed it right! Akshay’s teacher asked his parents to come and visit her in the school.

“I got punished, my parents were called and it was so embarrassing that I got rusticated for two days,” added the actor.

Well, don’t worry if you’re already recalling a similar incident from your childhood! We all can relate to such embarrassing anecdotes. Can’t we?