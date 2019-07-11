Rushabh Dhruv July 11 2019, 11.28 pm July 11 2019, 11.28 pm

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are hands down one of the coolest and popular couples in the tinsel town. Why do we say so? Well, time and again the two have proved the same with their social media camaraderie. That being said, the lovebirds also leave no opportunity to poke fun at each other on given occasions. From admitting that Akshay is the ultimate Khiladi in the game of chess to sharing goofy pictures with hubby dearest, it's Mrs Funny Bones who actually hilarious is hilarious on social media. However, Akki's latest Instagram post is a big LIE, we guess!

It so happened that on Thursday, Akshay shared a picture on his IG which sees him posing with Twinkle and Jeffrey Archer. Jeffrey Archer is a novelist and his book Kane And Abel celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. So, in a nutshell, the picture shared by Akshay has two authors (Twinkle and Jeffrey) in a single frame. But it was rather his caption that irked us. Through the caption of his post, Akshay revealed that he has NEVER read Twinkle's any books. However, if we go back in time, in one of her interviews in 2015, Twinkle had admitted that Akshay happens to be her editor. "Akshay's input is to remove words... He is my editor," she was quoted saying. With this, we wonder, who is right? Twinkle or Akshay?

Akshay Kumar, in his post, also mentioned that Twinkle's book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving has sold a whopping 100,000 copies as of now.