Akshay Kumar rushes to meet Sonali Bendre on discovering about her cancer diagnosis

This morning, we woke up to the heartbreaking news of actress Sonali Bendre being diagnosed with a high grade cancer. Her spokesperson issued a statement on her behalf wherein she revealed about her cancer diagnosis and thanked her close ones for being by her side.

She also revealed that she is currently taking a treatment in New York. “There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” read the statement.

The news has indeed shocked everyone as the internet is flooded with speedy recovery messages for the actress and many Bollywood celebs too have lent their support to Sonali in this tough phase of her life. And, Akshay Kumar went a step ahead as he rushed to meet the actress today itself. He is in New York and as soon as he discovered about her ailment, he wasted no time and went to see her. He revealed the same to the portal and said, “I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health.” It’s a kind gesture on the actor’s part.

We wish the actress a speedy recovery.