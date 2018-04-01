Akshay Kumar shares a lovely selfie with old friend Suniel Shetty

Hera Pheri is one of the funniest Bollywood films ever. It had a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. While we all hope for a third instalment of the popular series, a recent picture tweeted by the Padman star has given us a shot of nostalgia. Akki on Thursday morning, shared a picture of himself with Suniel Shetty, marking a mini-Hera Pheri reunion.

This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today :) pic.twitter.com/SaRsCCWqKq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2018

Warda Nadiadwala, the wife of filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, shared a picture of the trio. With Baaghi 2 releasing this Friday, the producer bumped into Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Though there are a lot of speculations of the third instalment of Hera Pheri, it is not clear if we will get to see Raju, Shyam and Baburao played by these actors for the third time.

Akshay has a number of films coming up this year. After the R Balki directed Padman released last month, Akshay will be next seen in the Reema Kagti’s Gold, which is set for an August 15 release. Gold is based on the story of the Indian Hockey team’s first gold win post-independence. The film is being produced by Excel Entertainment.

Akshay is currently shooting for Kesari, starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Following that, Akki will be working on Housefull 4, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol.