Antara Kashyap June 07 2019, 11.15 pm June 07 2019, 11.15 pm

The horrific murder of the two-year-old baby Twinkle Sharma in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh is the most horrific news in the country these days. The little girl was brutally murdered because of a disagreement about a small loan amount. The girl's body was found in a dumpster on June 2. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to condemn this act of violence. Everyone from Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna to Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao mourned the death of baby Twinkle.

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter that he was horrified, angry and upset about baby Twinkle. He demanded the strictest punishment for the crime.

Horrified, upset and angry to know about baby #TwinkleSharma! This is definitely not the kind of world we want for our children. We need immediate and strictest punishment for such a heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 7, 2019

Sonam Kapoor also tweeted, asking her fans to not make it a topic to spread hate.

What has happened to baby twinkle is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 7, 2019

Rajkummar Rao also expressed his shock and anger.

My heart is full of disgust,anger & shame. This incident is beyond horrific. I’m so sorry kid. My heart goes out 2 her family. May her soul rest in peace. These rapists r monsters in human form. Let’s unite together as a country in demanding justice 4 her. #JusticeforBabyTwinkle — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 7, 2019

As per @aligarhpolice it was a murder & not a rape. I don’t want 2 spread any false information. A 3yr old was brutally murdered & this is as heinous as rape. It’s still inhuman & horrific & nothing can justify it. I really hope these monsters get d strictest punishment possible. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 7, 2019

Other celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor and Gautam Gambhir were among other celebrities who tweeted their outrage over the death of the little child.

Twinkle Khanna also condemned the act of violence. She urged the government to take strict action against the perpetrators. "It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half-year-old little girl In Aligarh. I would request Smriti Irani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime," she wrote.

It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half year old little girl In Aligarh. I would request @smritiirani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 6, 2019

Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again! #JusticeForTwinkleSharma

— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 6, 2019

Angry, horrified, ashamed and deeply saddened beyond words at the barbaric rape of the three year old #TwinkleSharma. The rapist should be hanged in public. No other punishment is enough for this heinous crime. I demand #JusticeForTwinkleSharma . pic.twitter.com/7EwCTQxsUh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 6, 2019

The barbaric rape and murder of #TwinkleSharma is a shame on humanity. Justice must be served. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 6, 2019