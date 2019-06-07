The horrific murder of the two-year-old baby Twinkle Sharma in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh is the most horrific news in the country these days. The little girl was brutally murdered because of a disagreement about a small loan amount. The girl's body was found in a dumpster on June 2. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to condemn this act of violence. Everyone from Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna to Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao mourned the death of baby Twinkle.
Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter that he was horrified, angry and upset about baby Twinkle. He demanded the strictest punishment for the crime.
Sonam Kapoor also tweeted, asking her fans to not make it a topic to spread hate.
Rajkummar Rao also expressed his shock and anger.
Other celebrities including Twinkle Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor and Gautam Gambhir were among other celebrities who tweeted their outrage over the death of the little child.
Twinkle Khanna also condemned the act of violence. She urged the government to take strict action against the perpetrators. "It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half-year-old little girl In Aligarh. I would request Smriti Irani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime," she wrote.
