Akshay Kumar stuns with his airport stunts! VIEW PICS

The airport is the best place for star-gazing. They usually pose for you, and the airport wardrobe is a sight too. But not many would show off some antics or play with the security personnel's dog. Well, Akshay Kumar does.

With fitness and energy overflowing, Akshay often indulges in some fun. Watch the video below and see how the people around him couldn't stop smiling at his airport stunts!

The actor is presently awaiting the release of Gold. Gold locks horn with John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate, although none of them seems worried about it.

The film, revolving around India's first Olympics gold win as an independent nation in 1948, also marks the big Bollywood debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy. The film is directed by Reema Kagti, and in a country that has so many hiccups about women sharing the fondness for sports, we're super proud of Reema!

“I hope I can change that perception in India. There is nothing that can stop a woman from doing virtually anything she wants, including directing a sports film if she is convinced about it. As for a woman directing a sports film, let me tell you that even the sports coordinator who worked on my film was a woman. So, yeah, I hope I can ignite the change in perceptions in India, " she stated, in an earlier interview of hers.

We are sure you will!