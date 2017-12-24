Akshay Kumar takes a break, sports a salt and pepper look

Everybody needs a break once in a while and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is not different. The actor has had a great year with two solid films that fared well at the box office. So when it was time to take a break, Mr Khiladi went all out, even to the point of experimenting with his looks. Now that the actor has wrapped-up shooting for 2.0, Gold and PadMan, he has decided to wind-down. Akshay now sports a buzz cut with salt and pepper beard and hair.

He seen sporting a short stubble and very short hair revealing that the actor has aged gracefully. Akshay is seen wearing a blue floral jumper and holding a Santa Claus effigy for a shoot. It seems Christmas came early for Akshay!

Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his movie PadMan, which is based on the life of Tamilian innovator Arunachalam Muruganantham. The movie deals with the life of Arunachalam, a school drop-out, who provided low-cost sanitary napkins to poor women across rural India, will release on 26th January, 2018. Even though Arunachalam is from Tamil Nadu, the movie is based in Madhya Pradesh. Radhika Apte will play the role of Arunachalam’s wife.

Staying true to tradition, Akshay and his family will leave for a mini vacation, which he take to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Day with his wife and kids. However, by January first week, Akshay will start shooting for Kesari. The actor has quite a busy 2018 with Crack, Mogul and a few other films lined up. ​