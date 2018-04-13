Akshay Kumar takes time off to pursue social cause

Lately, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been focusing on several social issues through his films. After promoting menstrual hygiene with PadMan and the need for toilets with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, he took his endeavours off screen as well. The actor took time off to help an entire community in building water harvesting pits.

The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Kesari in Maharashtra’s Wai. The actor was appraised of the water crisis in the village of Pimpode Budruk in Satara and decided to help them in building and digging pits. He even donated Rs 25 lakh towards the cause.

A source close to the actor was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “Besides donating Rs 25 lakh to the villagers to get them to begin work on water harvesting, Akshay travelled there yesterday to work with them. He helped them dig huge recharge pits to store water that could later be harvested.”

The village where around 10,000 people reside, has been facing a severe drought. An insider, who accompanied Akshay on his trip said that the locals were extremely happy to see the actor participating in the chores. The crowd cheered when Akshay said that he didn’t want them to have water in their eyes, but in their taps instead!

The upcoming movie Kesari is based on the battle of Sargarhi which was fought between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in North-West Frontier Province in 1897. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also features Parineeti Chopra. Kesari is slated to hit theatres on Holi 2019.